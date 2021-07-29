Poland’s decision not to return stolen Holocaust property ends “Zionist extortion,” cheers column in PA daily

Share this article











Poland is “brave” for refusing to be “milked” by Zionism

Israel is “a fascist state that has no connection to Judaism, that hijacked Judaism”

Poland’s recent passing of a law that ends restitution for Jewish Holocaust victims and prevents return of property stolen from them during WWII, signifies a refusal to be “milked” by Zionism and puts an end to “Zionist extortion,” according to a column in the official PA daily.

Cheering “rebelling” Poland’s decision as “brave” while the law was still waiting to pass the Polish Senate, the PA paper’s regular columnist Omar Hilmi Al-Ghoul claimed it a step against an alleged American wish “to ensure the continuation of the Zionist project and its colonialist state.” Al-Ghoul further described the Polish decision as a “refusal to cooperate with the logic of the milking cow.” He further alleged that Zionism has no connection to Judaism but “hijacked” it for colonial purposes:

“What this means is… stopping the Zionist extortion of European states by the World Jewish Compensation Organization (sic., World Jewish Restitution Organization)… This means rebelling, coming out of the tunnel of European submission and stuttering, and rising up against the web of relations that the US established following World War II in order to ensure the continuation of the Zionist project and its colonialist state at the expense of the Palestinian Nakba (i.e., “the catastrophe,” Palestinian term for the establishment of the State of Israel)…

Through this brave step, Poland, its government, its parliament, and its elites are declaring their refusal to cooperate with the logic of the milking cow, which is meant to sustain a fascist state that has no connection to Judaism, that hijacked Judaism, and that pretends to represent the victims of the Nazi Holocaust…

The recent Polish step constitutes a great point of light, whose goal is to wake Europe from its slumber and its submission to the will of Zionism and its colonialist state.This is a great incentive for all the states to rise up against 73 years of subjugation to the will of rogue powers that are not interested in the welfare and future of the members of the Jewish religion.”

[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, July 4, 2021]

The term “milking cow” brings to mind another report about Holocaust victims and restitution in the official PA daily 20 years ago. Then, Palestinian Media Watch exposed that not only did the paper claim that “the figure of six million Jews cremated in the Nazi Auschwitz camps” was “a lie for propaganda,” but it also labeled the restitution to Jewish Holocaust victims “a hen laying golden eggs”:

“The issue of the Holocaust rises again. It defies disappearing over its half-century because the Zionist propaganda has converted it into a means to produce political and economic benefit… A recently published book by an American researcher, discusses the Holocaust. Employing scientific and chemical evidence, it proves that the figure of six million Jews cremated in the Nazi Auschwitz camps is a lie for propaganda, as the most spacious of the vaults in the camp could not have held even one percent of that number … The question now discussed in the halls of the universities and the renowned publishing houses in the world’s capitols is: Has this hen reached its expiration date, which lays golden eggs for the Jews everywhere? … Of course there are those who claim that the Jews actively participated in directing European feelings against them. When Zionism cannot find an enemy to separate and repel the Jews, it invents such an enemy; and so was the case with the Holocausts.”

[“Marketing Ashes,” by Hiri Manzour, official PA daily,

Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, April 13, 2001]

PMW’s website offers additional documentation of the PA’s Holocaust denial and distortion.

The following is a longer excerpt of the recent column:

Excerpt of a column by Omar Hilmi Al-Ghoul, regular columnist for the official PA daily

Headline: “Poland rebels”

“The Polish Parliament voted by a decisive majority on Thursday, June 26 [2021,] in favor of amending the laws concerning returning property in the territories of Poland. What this means is opposition to the methods that were common in the past regarding the so-called ‘property of the Jews during the Holocaust in World War II,’ and by consequence, stopping the Zionist extortion of European states by the World Jewish Compensation Organization (sic., World Jewish Restitution Organization). The aforementioned organization noted that if the law will be ratified, it will be nearly impossible for Holocaust survivors and their families to appeal decisions regarding property that was stolen…

The Israeli paper Ha’aretz reported last Sunday that at a press conference Polish Prime Minister [Mateusz] Morawiecki announced decisively, explicitly, and unambiguously: ‘I can only say that as long as I am prime minister, Poland will certainly not pay for the crimes of the Germans – not a zloty (the Polish currency) [parentheses in source], not a euro, and not a dollar.’ …

This means rebelling, coming out of the tunnel of European submission and stuttering, and rising up against the web of relations that the US established following World War II in order to ensure the continuation of the Zionist project and its colonialist state at the expense of the Palestinian Nakba (i.e., “the catastrophe,” Palestinian term for the establishment of the State of Israel)…

Through this brave step, Poland, its government, its parliament, and its elites are declaring their refusal to cooperate with the logic of the milking cow, which is meant to sustain a fascist state that has no connection to Judaism, that hijacked Judaism, and that pretends to represent the victims of the Nazi Holocaust…

The recent Polish step constitutes a great point of light, whose goal is to wake Europe from its slumber and its submission to the will of Zionism and its colonialist state. This is a great incentive for all the states to rise up against 73 years of subjugation to the will of rogue powers that are not interested in the welfare and future of the members of the Jewish religion.”

[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, July 4, 2021]