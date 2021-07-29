Finally: modern and modest clothing made in Israel

Share this article











In an era where scantily clad women are dominating billboards and Instagram profiles, the challenge of finding stylish, yet modest women’s clothing can be a tall order.

That’s why one Israeli company has stepped up and is answering the call.

Kosher Casual is a clothing apparel company based in Beit Shemesh Israel. They provide hip, updated fashion basics but modest apparel for God-fearing women looking to accentuate their beauty in a classy and non-revealing manner.

Founder and Pittsburgh native Gary Swickley, launched the Kosher Casual brand after realizing a need for fashionable women’s attire that preserves their feminine dignity.

As a clothing manufacturer for over 30 years, Swickley has exported surplus of brands such as Gap, Marks & Spencer, and the Banana Republic that were made by other factories in Israel.

Not only is the company headquartered in Israel, but all of the manufacturing, design, cutting, and sewing is also done in the Holy Land.

In addition to having an MBA from Harvard, Swickley now focuses his intellect toward designing and manufacturing modest clothing basics.

“I’ve always had a dream of working in fashion and doing it in Israel is a dream,” he told Israel365 News in an exclusive interview.

Citing “very little competition in the modest clothing space when his business started 12 years ago” Swickley adds that the growing demand for modest clothing enabled his company to “grow very quickly.”

Among Kosher Casual’s more popular items include layering tops, pencil and skater skirts, dresses, tunics, modest swimwear, and work-out wear.

The company is consistently updating its basic collection with new prints and trending colors to keep it fresh. Kosher Casual tracks general fashion trends and updates their mix accordingly with a modest twist.

Although the clothing was initially marketed to Jewish communities throughout the United States, Swickley was pleasantly surprised to discover that 60%-70% of the company’s sales come from the Christian market – an unexpected customer base that he welcomes with open arms.