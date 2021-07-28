Head of organization for terror victims calls on Washington to cut Tlaib’s salary

Share this article











On July 22, congressman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) sent a letter to the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, urging her to review the status granted to “organizations that fund the expansion of Israeli settlements.”

In the letter, Tlaib, as well as six other democratic lawmakers claimed that to provide tax-exempt status to Israeli organizations that build homes for Jews in Judea and Samaria was a “violation of international law and US federal tax law.”

In response, the founder of the Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund David Rubin, sent a letter of his own to Yellin calling on him to not only ignore Tlaib’s claim but to also review Tlaib’s salary which is paid for by the US taxpayer noting that she uses her “position of power in Congress to undermine US interests in favor of hostile actors.”

The letter in its entirety reads as follows:

Dear Secretary Yellin, It has been brought to my attention that on Thursday, July 22nd, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and six of her colleagues sent a letter to you, urging you to review the 501c3 status granted to organizations that they erroneously claim fund the expansion of “Israeli settlements” (even if they did, there is no legal basis for a review). I am the founder and president of a wonderful organization that supports therapeutic and educational programs for terror victim children, but which Rep. Tlaib might claim falls into the category that so concerns her. Needless to say, I am appalled by her efforts to interfere with our work on behalf of the children. As a proud American who has been living in Israel for many years, I have dedicated my life on behalf of these children, who have suffered so much from the Palestianian terrorism that has torn apart thousands of young lives. I established my organization some time after I was wounded, along with my then three-year-old son, who was shot in the head, in a brutal shooting attack carried out by one of the Palestinian terrorist organizations that Rep. Tlaib supports. In contrast, we support music therapy, art therapy, equine therapy, animal-assisted therapy, and other strategies to heal trauma in young children and to restore some of the lost innocence to their lives. I am writing to express my extreme concern that US taxpayers are funding the salaries of foreign agents, such as Tlaib, who agitate on behalf of the Palestinian Authority, which for many years has been paying generous monthly salaries to all Arab terrorists who have killed or maimed Israeli Jews. This violent expression of gross bigotry is being supported by American taxpayers, who unknowingly support the Palestinian Authority and its constituent terrorist organizations, as well as supporting its foreign agents, such as Tlaib, and her anti-Semitic, anti-American cohort Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who has openly compared United States actions to those of Hamas and the Taliban. Such “public servants’” blatant manipulation of their positions of power in Congress to serve the interest of vicious terror organizations such as Hamas is a gross violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Therefore, I am calling on you, Madam Secretary, to review the monthly paycheck granted to politicians such as Rashida Tlaib who use their position of power in Congress to undermine US interests in favor of hostile actors. Regards, David Rubin Founder and President – Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund

Tlaib was not immediately available for a response.