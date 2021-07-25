IDF helicopter makes emergency landing in desert: Pilots surprise with royal treatment from locals

An Apache helicopter of the Israeli Airforce made an emergency landing in the Judea/Samaria area. The helicopter landed safely and were treated and spoilt by the residents that live in the area. (courtesy)

An IDF Apache helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in the Judean desert on Sunday.

After the aircraft hit the ground, the helicopter pilots were surprised to see local residents approach them with snacks and drinks. The helicopter was on a routine training flight when the crew noticed a technical malfunction that forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing.

The IDF has reported that they are sending out a crew of technicians to examine the malfunction and make the proper repairs reports 0404.