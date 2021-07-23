IDF Paratroopers Jump in Honor of WWII Heroine Hannah Szenes

On the 100th anniversary of the birth of the first Jewish female paratrooper, Hannah Szenes z”l, and in memory of all the Jewish paratroopers who perished defending the Jewish people during World War II, an international joint parachute jump and commemorative expedition took place in central Europe. The jump was performed at the Cerklje airport in Slovenia. A military ceremony was also held at the same time in the paratroopers’ section of Israel’s national cemetery, Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem. In addition, a memorial service was held in her honor as well as a heritage education day at the Hannah Szenes Museum in Kibbutz Sdot Yam. At the end of the joint parachute jump, a ceremony was held, during which unique parachutist wings were distributed to participants. A monument was erected in the city of Čakovec in memory of the paratroopers who fought bravely and courageously during World War II. The IDF is honored to have taken part in remembering the legacy of such a heroine.

Related