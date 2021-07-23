Blast in Gaza kills 1 ,injures 10

The aftermath of an explosion in the Al-Zaqiya area of Gaza City in the Gaza Strip on July 22, 2021. Source: Twitter.

An explosion in a market in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Thursday killed one person and injured 10.

The explosion in the Al-Zawiya area caused the collapse of parts of a house and damaged dozens of buildings and shops, said the Palestinian interior ministry as reported by the AP. The cause of the blast is unknown.

The Israel Defense Forces called the explosion an “internal” matter. The blast occurred on the third day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The World Bank had estimated that reconstruction in Gaza, following the 11-day conflict in mid-May that Hamas instigated by launching rockets into Israel, would cost $485 million.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that while Israel wants to see a peaceful and prosperous Gaza Strip, the Hamas terror organization that rules it seeks the opposite.