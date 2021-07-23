Battle against Ben & Jerry’s heats up; join the petition

Supporters of Israel are gathering together to fight the latest attack against the Biblical heartland.

The story began on Monday when Ben and Jerry’s, a Vermont-based multinational ice cream company, announced on its website that it would no longer be selling its products in the “Occupied Palestinian Territory”.

Ben & Jerry’s will end sales of our ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Read our full statement: https://t.co/2mGWYGN4GA pic.twitter.com/kFeu7aXOf3 — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) July 19, 2021

The company’s intention was to stop sales in Judea, Samaria, and the sections of Jerusalem, all of which were illegally occupied by Jordan before Israel conquered them in the defensive Six-Day War in 1967. According to international law, land conquered in a defensive war is subject to annexation. There has never existed an independent Palestinian entity in those areas. B&J plans on making the boycott permanent when its contract expires in December 2022 with the local Israeli franchise which has operated in the Jewish state for close to 35 years.

It should be noted that Ben & Jerry’s Independent Board of Directors wanted to boycott Israel in its entirety, but was stopped from doing so by the ice-cream maker’s CEO and the British-based parent company Unilever which has distanced itself from the board’s subsequent decision to join the BDS movement.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reacted by tweeting, “Now we Israelis know which ice cream NOT to buy.”

Florida and Texas are the first states to threaten sanctions against the company. 33 other states have anti-BDS legislation. Gov. Ron Desantis wrote a letter to the executive director of the state’s administrative board on Thursdaysaying that the state will have to stop acquiring “any and all Unilever assets” in order to comply with the state’s anti-BDS laws.

Several chains of kosher food markets in the US have announced their plans to stop stocking the ice cream.

The petition, launched by the Hebron Fund, underscores the insidious nature of the B&J boycott which targets the regions of Israel that figure most prominently in the Bible.

“BDS thinks they can detach the Biblical heartland from the Jewish people. We’re fighting back against BDS and Ben & Jerry’s USA by collecting signatures from people who want to show their SUPPORT for Israel,” the petition reads. The petition will be presented to Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan, which he can deliver to the 35 governors of states with anti-BDS legislation.

To join the battle against B&J’s BDS, sign on to this website.