Christian witnesses release video debunking myth of Jews ‘storming’ the Temple Mount

While many pro-Muslim news outlets claim that Jewish people “storm” the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, Hayovel’s Joshua and Caleb Waller bust this myth by actually going there and witnessing what took place.

Waller explains that when news outlets claim that ‘settlers storm the Al-Aksa Mosque, “that means that a jew walked onto the Temple Mount and walked around the site. That’s exactly what that means.”

To prove their point, the two brothers, who live in the Samarian village of Har Bracha (Mount of Blessing), released footage debunking the “storming” claim. They were able to do this as they visited the Temple Mount and embedded themselves inside the Jewish group.