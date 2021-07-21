Efrat mayor breaks down the Ben and Jerry’s ‘scandal’

Why did the mayor of a Judean town buy his staff Ben and Jerry’s ice cream on Tuesday?

Following the uproar regarding Ben and Jerry’s ice cream makers’ recent announcement that they will no longer sell their product in Judea and Samaria, Efrat mayor Oded Revivi released a video to set the record straight and clear the air of any and all confusion on the matter. In the clip, Revivi explains that Ben and Jerry’s Israel is a different company than its American counterpart. The CEO of Ben and Jerry’s Israel is against the boycott of the product to Judea and Samaria and therefore, should not be punished for the sins of the American company. However, Revivi does condone boycotting Ben and Jerry’s outside of Israel.