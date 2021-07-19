Blood Libel from Capitol Hill: Tlaib accuses Israel of ‘attacking’ Al-Aqsa mosque on Temple Mount

On the 9th of Av, when Jewish people worldwide were fasting on Sunday to commemorate the destruction of both the first and second Temple, many Jewish people made a pilgrimage to the Temple Mount, where the two structures once stood. But anti-Israel congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D, MI) didn’t see it that way.

Responding to a tweet accusing Israel of having ‘stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound’ on Sunday morning, Tlaib reacted in a way eerily reminiscent of local muftis who incited riots by doubling down on the accusation decrying Israel of attacking Muslim worshippers on their holiday of Eid-Al Adha writing: “Why is Israel attacking Al Aqsa on Eid Al Adha (the holiest day for Muslims)? Why attack people who are literally kneeling down in prayer? Answer: To continue dehumanizing Palestinians even in prayer. It’s not enough to bomb them while they sleep or demolish their homes.”

Why is Israel attacking Al Aqsa on Eid Al Adha (the holiest day for Muslims)? Why attack people who are literally kneeling down in prayer? Answer: To continue dehumanizing Palestinians even in prayer. It’s not enough to bomb them while they sleep or demolish their homes. https://t.co/dzp8wMJBX8 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 18, 2021 It should be noted that it was indeed the Muslim worshippers with the encouragement of the Mufti of the Al Aksa mosque, who initiated violent riots against Israeli security forces who were trying to keep the peace. Israel365 News reported on Sunday that the Arabs barricaded themselves into the compound in an attempt to prevent the police from entering and, according to some media reports, pelted police with stones.