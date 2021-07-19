Wakf agent tries to tell Jewish pilgrims to leave Temple Mount, instantly regrets it

On the 9th of Av, which was commemorated on Sunday, Jewish pilgrims visited the Temple Mount en masse.

The Jordanian Wakf, a group funded by Amman who believes that they have custodial authority over the holy site, yelled at the group of Jewish worshippers that were singing the Israeli national anthem (Hatikvah).

One man among the Jewish worshippers yelled back at the Wakf agent telling him to leave and calling on the police at the site to remove them instead of the Jewish group who were being escorted out for singing.

The Wakf guards were distanced by the police. Among those singing Hatikvah on the Temple Mount were MKs Amichai Chikli and Shuli Muallem.