On 9th of Av: Netanyahu calls on world to recall Zechariah 8:4

Benjamin Netanyahu, the former prime minister of Israel and current head of the Likud-led opposition in the Knesset, posted a sentiment for Tisha B’Av on Facebook on Sunday night.

“Tonight we all commemorate the fast of Tisha B’Av. We remember the destruction of our temple and the tragedies that commanded our nation.”

Tisha B’Av (the ninth day of the Hebrew month of Av) is a fast day commemorating the destruction of both Jewish Temples in Jerusalem. Jews also refrain from wearing leather shoes and bathing. Jews also refrain from studying Torah, an act that brings great joy.

Jewish tradition also teaches that the 12 spies were sent into Israel on the ninth of Av, an event that led to Israel wandering the desert for 40 years rather than immediately entering into the land of Israel.

“In addition to mourning for the destruction, we will also remember the prophecy of the Zechariah that is taking place before our eyes in our generation.”

Netanyahu then quoted the Prophet Zechariah:

Thus said the lord of Hosts: There shall yet be old men and women in the squares of Yerushalayim, each with staff in hand because of their great age. And the squares of the city shall be crowded with boys and girls playing in the squares. Zechariah 8:4-5

According to Jewish tradition, Tisha B’av, the saddest day of the Jewish calendar and a fast day, will be transformed into a joyous feast day in the Messianic era.

Thus said God of Hosts: The fast of the fourth month, the fast of the fifth month, the fast of the seventh month, and the fast of the tenth month shall become occasions for joy and gladness, happy festivals for the House of Yehuda; but you must love honesty and integrity. Zechariah 8:19

“Have an easy fast and a good week to all of you,” Netanyahu concluded.