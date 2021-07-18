Temple Institute releases trailer revealing life after 3rd Temple construction

As is their yearly tradition, the Temple Institute released their latest video showing how life would look after the Third Temple is built.

The video trailer takes place at some point in the future and features a man who is apparently a cohen (high priest), reading headlines on his tablet which say: ‘World faith leaders call for mutual respect.’

While drinking his morning coffee, the cohen gets a message saying ‘it’s time.’ At that point, the man’s son asks his father to help him get ready for the Temple service. Donning the traditional garb, the cohen gets dressed and heads to work as a priest in the Temple. The video concludes with the words ‘Time to get to work’.