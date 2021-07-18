Pentagon considers Saint Michael to be ‘hate symbol’, veteran coffee mogul reveals

In a time where accusations of ‘racism’ and ‘hate’ seem to target the most unexpected sources, nationwide coffee chain Black Rifle Coffee founder and CEO Evan Hafer revealed that inside the Pentagon, the image of Saint Michael trampling on Satan is embraced by white supremacists as it is reminiscent of Derrick Chauvin placing his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

In a tweet that was exposed by journalist Mike Cernovich, the author accuses the veteran-owned coffee house of ‘bending the knee’ in a recent interview with the New York Times. In the interview, Hafer along with executive vice president Mat Best discussed a new design for the company’s coffee bags which featured a “Renaissance-style rendering of St. Michael the Archangel, a patron saint of military personnel, shooting a short-barreled rifle.”

Hafer and Best were talking in a glorified supply closet in the Salt Lake City offices, where potential designs for new coffee bags were hanging on the wall. One of them featured a Renaissance-style rendering of St. Michael the Archangel, a patron saint of military personnel, shooting a short-barreled rifle. In Afghanistan and Iraq, Hafer knew a number of squad mates who had a St. Michael tattoo; for a time, he wore into battle a St. Michael pendant that a Catholic friend gave him. But while the St. Michael design was being mocked up, Hafer said he learned from a friend at the Pentagon that an image of St. Michael trampling on Satan had been embraced by white supremacists because it was reminiscent of the murder of George Floyd. Now any plans for the coffee bag had been scrapped. “This won’t see the light of day,” Hafer said.

Cernovich concludes his tweet writing: “Full on purge of Christians from military is a go.”