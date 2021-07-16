Josh and Caleb Report: US Slams Israel for Demolishing a Terrorist’s Home

On May 2nd, a Palestinian-American terrorist murdered Yehuda Guetta, a 19 year old Jewish yeshiva student in Samaria. When Israel demolished the terrorist’s home last week, the US responded with harsh criticism and backlash. They are more interested in siding with a murderer than in standing with their strongest ally in the Middle East. Has the US State Department completely turned against Israel? Where do Ned Price and Hady Amr stand when it comes to Israel?

