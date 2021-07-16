Back-to-back terror attacks against soldiers, security guards in Samaria

The Israel Defense Forces shot and wounded a Palestinian terrorist who attacked soldiers near the settlement of Yitzhar in Samaria on Wednesday.
The suspect, a resident of the village of Madama near the city of Nablus, approached the soldiers and tried to injure them, reported Israel’s Channel 12 news. In the process of apprehending him, the soldiers shot him in the ankle.
Residents of Yitzhar claim that the attacker, who had a knife on him, was a released terrorist who had been violent before.
The incident followed an attack on Tuesday night when an Israeli security guard was lightly injured in a drive-by shooting at the Qalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem. The terrorist fired several rounds from a passing vehicle at a group of border guards and civilian security guards.