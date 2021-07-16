Jul 16, 2021
Back-to-back terror attacks against soldiers, security guards in Samaria

by | Jul 16, 2021 | Terror Watch

For it was Hashem‘s doing to stiffen their hearts to give battle to Yisrael, in order that they might be proscribed without quarter and wiped out, as Hashem had commanded Moshe. Joshua 11:20 (The Israel BibleTM)

A terrorist who attempted to attack Israeli soldiers near the settlement of Yitzhar, in Samaria, lies with a gunshot wound to his ankle, July 14, 2021. Source: Yitzhar's Spokesperson's Office.

The Israel Defense Forces shot and wounded a Palestinian terrorist who attacked soldiers near the settlement of Yitzhar in Samaria on Wednesday.

The suspect, a resident of the village of Madama near the city of Nablus, approached the soldiers and tried to injure them, reported Israel’s Channel 12 news. In the process of apprehending him, the soldiers shot him in the ankle.

Residents of Yitzhar claim that the attacker, who had a knife on him, was a released terrorist who had been violent before.

The incident followed an attack on Tuesday night when an Israeli security guard was lightly injured in a drive-by shooting at the Qalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem. The terrorist fired several rounds from a passing vehicle at a group of border guards and civilian security guards.

