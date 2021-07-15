Christians invited to commemorate Temple’s destruction on 9th of Av

Can Christians participate in the commemoration of the Temple’s destruction?

John Enarson of Cry for Zion invites fellow Christians to “discuss on this coming 9th of Av the issues related directly to the destruction of the Temple and what God is doing in his word prophetically today how we as Christians from the nations should relate to that.”

Enarson recognizes the prophetic establishment of the state of Israel and contrasts it with the Temple’s destruction 2,000 years ago saying: “we’re seeing the restoration of Israel take place today just like it was destroyed two thousand years ago there is an inverse restoration of the destruction that happened and it includes the temple in Jerusalem.”

The online event is scheduled to take place July 17–18, beginning at 8 pm Eastern Time.