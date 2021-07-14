Kamala tries to use Bible to justify Covid shots

In a recent video from the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about vaccinations.
Invoking the Bible, Harris claimed that: “the act of getting vaccinated, the act of administering the vaccinations, well these acts are the very essence of what the Bible and so many faiths tell us about the importance of our role and our power.”
“When we say love thy neighbor and I truly believe in the power of that” Harris added.
Does this raise questions about the separation of Church and State? What about faiths that oppose vaccines? These questions and more are being asked by some Americans.