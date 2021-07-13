Millionaire Arab-Israeli caught spying for Iran

Israel’s General Security Service (Shabak) announced the arrest of Bedouin millionaire Yakub Abu-Alkiyan of the Negev town of Hura on suspicion of treason.

Alkiyan, a Bedouin with Israeli citizenship from the southern village of Hura, was arrested in June after illegally transferring information to Iran.

Israeli security officials have stated that Alkiyan wired the transfer using an Iraqi-Lebanese proxy.

Investigators discovered that Alkiyan – who also has close ties to several prominent figures in Israel including Defense Minister Moshe (Boogie) Yaalon – was in contact with Khaider al-Mashhadani, an agent for the Islamic Republic’s intelligence-gathering efforts. Alkiyan even ran for the Knesset on Yaalon’s Telem list, who subsequently dropped out of the race.

During his communications with al-Mashhadani, Alkiyan reportedly kept Iran updated on recent events in Israel.

The two were also said to be involved in joint business ventures.

Even though Alkiyan was initially unaware that al-Mashhadani was an Iranian asset, as soon as he found out, Alkiyan was undeterred from continuing their cooperation together. He even tried to get a meeting with al-Mashhadani’s handlers, although the meeting never actually took place.

Southern District prosecutors filed serious indictments On Monday for the crime of contact with a foreign agent and passing along information to an enemy state.

Israeli NGO Regavim released a statement saying that rising extremism in Israeli Bedouin society is undeniable.

“The fact that Abu-Alkiyan, a millionaire with extensive property and business holdings who maintains close ties with leaders of Israel’s economy, passed sensitive security information to Iranian operatives proves that the rising tide of nationalism in Israel’s Bedouin sector is not connected to often-heard complaints of poverty or discrimination,” said Meir Deutsch, Director General of Regavim.

“This very real and very serious developing trend is an expression of radical currents that are re-shaping the Bedouin community in the Negev. Israel is now paying the price for years of denial and wishful thinking. The government must face up to reality – and there’s not a moment to waste.”