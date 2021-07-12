High court approves gay couples, single men to adopt children via surrogacy: ‘A collapse of Judaism in Israel’

Israel’s High Court of Justice ruled on Sunday that same-sex couples and single men must be allowed to become parents through surrogacy. The decision comes after the government said last week that passing such a law was politically “unrealistic.” This claim was rejected by the court.

The court added that the state needs to make the requirements for gay couples and single men to become parents via surrogacy the same as those for women.

The High Court ruled that a surrogacy ban was unconstitutional even though Israel doesn’t have a constitution. They also ordered the state to end the ban within six months.

Religious Zionist head MK Betzalel Smotrich responded to the decision saying: “The kosher family represents the best of Judaism. The way of life of the family protected the nation of Israel for generations. Judaism brought so much light and goodness to the world.”

“This government, together with the High Court, has made it a goal to destroy the Jewish nature of the State of Israel. The Health Minister in Bennett’s government asked the High Court to intervene in the Knesset’s ruling after he understood that he had no democratic majority on the matter. And the High court, as expected, accepted his request with an open heart and placed another stumbling block in front of the Jewish family.”

“For thousands of years, we survived everyone who tried to damage Judaism. We will also survive (foreign minister) Lapid, (finance minister) Liberman and Bennett” he said concluding facetiously “I have no doubt that feminist groups will fight the High Court’s decision which enables female human trafficking for the purpose of surrogacy.”