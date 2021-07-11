Surfside Fl: Israeli delegation receives warm send-off

The Israeli delegation of search and rescue workers received a warm send-off in an informal ceremony for first responders in Surfside, Florida.

The death toll rose to 86. Israel has sent an elite IDF engineering team to Florida to help in recovery efforts following the collapse of a 12-story condo in Surfside, Florida late last month.

The delegation assisted in rescue efforts by mapping out the disaster site, identifying victims and survivors, and supporting local rescue forces, the military said in a statement. The delegation is being led by Col. (res.) Golan Vach, commander of the National Rescue Unit in the IDF Home Front Command, and includes Foreign Ministry representative Guy Giladi, Israel’s former Deputy Consul General in Miami.