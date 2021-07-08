Biden admin blasts Israel for destroying home of terrorist murderer, claims it’s collective punishment

From left to right: US president Joe Biden, IDF demolishes the home of a 'Palestinian' terrorist (courtesy: Shutterstock, Flash90)

The IDF destroyed the home of a ‘Palestinian’ with American citizenship on Thursday for his involvement in a deadly terror attack against Israelis in May.

Israeli security forces leveled the two-story home of Muntasser Shalaby in the Samarian village of Turmus Ayya using controlled detonations.

The U.S. State Department has called to end punitive home demolitions.

The U.S. Embassy said in a statement that it was tracking reports of the home demolition and that both sides should “refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution, this certainly includes the punitive demolition of Palestinian homes.”

Israel convicted Shalaby for carrying out a May 2 drive-by shooting in Judea-Samaria which resulted in the killing of Israeli student Yehuda Guetta. Two others were wounded. Shalaby was arrested several days following the attack. His wife, Sanaa, told the AP that the two were estranged for several years adding that he spent the majority of his time in New Mexico. There, he married three other women in unofficial Islamic ceremonies. Shalaby’s whole family has American citizenship.

Israel’s Supreme Court upheld the demolition order in a decision last month.