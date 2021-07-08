‘Palestinian’ Prime Minister: Moses wasn’t Israelite and Israelis aren’t Jewish

Mohammed Shtayyeh (left) accepts the position of prime minister of the Palestinian Authority and the duty to appoint a new government from P.A. leader Mahmoud Abbas. Shtayyeh took office on April 14, 2019. Credit: JCPA.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh made the false claim on June 29 that “there is no connection between Israelis and the Jews;” rather, they are “Khazar Jews” who converted to Judaism in the sixth century C.E.

The Hebrews, the Jews, and the Israelis are not the same thing,” he said, according to a report by MEMRI.

“Furthermore, the Israelis … Israel is Jacob. The Israelites are the sons of Jacob, [and] 1,300 years separated Jacob and the Prophet Moses. Therefore, 1,300 years separate the Israelis and Judaism. So there is no connection between the Israelis and the Jews,” he said.

“This issue requires research,” he added, noting that “there are many sources and books about the Khazar Jews.”

Shtayyeh made these remarks in a public address aired last week on Palestine TV, the Palestinian Broadcasting Company.

“What did [Austro-Hungarian Jewish journalist Theodor] Herzl write to [former British Prime Minister Arthur] Balfour? He said: ‘Do you want us to be a ‘function’ state for the protection of Britain’s interests in the Middle East and in the Suez Canal? We are prepared to be a ‘function’ state.’ ”