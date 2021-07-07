Canadian FM meets with anti-Israel activist to discuss “Israeli apartheid, Palestinian resistance”

From left to right: Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and anti-Israel activist Issa Amro (courtesy: Twitter/Issa Amro)

Canadian foreign minister Marc Garneau met with virulent anti-Israel activist Issa Amro on Tuesday to discuss what he called ” Israeli apartheid and occupation and supporting the Palestinian peaceful community resistance.”

I met with Canadian foreign minister Marc Garneau yesterday during his visit to Ramallah to discuss Israeli apartheid and occupation and supporting the Palestinian peaceful community resistance. pic.twitter.com/8EmCZ4dpPg — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) July 6, 2021

Ironically, Amro seemed to focus the conversation on alleged Israeli persecution even though he was recently arrested last month and held in jail over a Facebook post that accused the Palestinian Authority leadership of corruption.

In the past, Amro has been accused of being a “known Hamas operative”. He has also met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in late May.

Garneau’s boss, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has a reputation of being anti-Israel. This was demonstrated in 2019 when Canada voted twice in favor of a United Nations resolution that calls eastern Jerusalem “occupied” territory and condemns Israel’s Judea-Samaria security barrier.