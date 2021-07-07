Jul 07, 2021
Canadian FM meets with anti-Israel activist to discuss “Israeli apartheid, Palestinian resistance”

by | Jul 7, 2021 | US-Israel Relations

From left to right: Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and anti-Israel activist Issa Amro (courtesy: Twitter/Issa Amro)

Canadian foreign minister Marc Garneau met with virulent anti-Israel activist Issa Amro on Tuesday to discuss what he called ” Israeli apartheid and occupation and supporting the Palestinian peaceful community resistance.”

Ironically, Amro seemed to focus the conversation on alleged Israeli persecution even though he was recently arrested last month and held in jail over a Facebook post that accused the Palestinian Authority leadership of corruption.

In the past, Amro has been accused of being a “known Hamas operative”. He has also met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in late May. 

Garneau’s boss, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has a reputation of being anti-Israel. This was demonstrated in 2019 when Canada voted twice in favor of a United Nations resolution that calls eastern Jerusalem “occupied” territory and condemns Israel’s Judea-Samaria security barrier.

 

