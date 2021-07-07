Brooklyn: On Fourth of July, Anti-Israel protestors burn American, Israeli flags

While Americans celebrated their Independence Day on Sunday, anti-Israel activists seemingly mourned 1776 by holding a flag burning ceremony in Brooklyn, New York.

Substituting a common chant for ‘Palestine’, the protestors also chanted “from the river to the sea Puerto Rico will be free!” Soon after they chanted the original mantra about ‘Palestine’ being free “from the river to the sea.”

The protestors then began burning both Israeli and American flags to the tune of “Free Palestine” chants.

The Herut North America organization posted the video on their Facebook page writing: “This is Brooklyn on July 4th. If this doesn’t scare you, we don’t know what will.How do we ensure #NeverAgain? That we take pride in being a Jew, we stand unapologetic Zionists and we are not Jews on a trembling knees.”