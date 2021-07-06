Two IDF soldiers mysteriously drop dead in just two days

From leftt o right: Shylee Westland, Sharon Asman, two IDF soldiers in two different units and serving in two different parts of th ecountry died without a medical cause listed (courtesy: screenshot)

Barely a day passed after Nahal Brigade commander Col. Sharon Asman (43) collapsed and died, Shylee Westland (21), who served as an Israeli Air Force cadet in the IDF’s officers course, died on Friday after collapsing on Tuesday at the Bahad 1 base.

No cause of death was offered as the IDF simply classified both of the incidents as a ‘medical issue.’ Asman was considered to be in superior physical shape leaving even more mystery around his sudden death.

Prior to her death, Westland had recently returned to the base from her home following sick leave and reportedly felt ill on the day that she collapsed.

The circumstances surrounding her death will be investigated the IDF said. Westland’s team commander, company commander, and medical officer of Bahad 1 will be questioned. She was promoted posthumously to the rank of Second-Lieutenant.

Westland was laid to rest on Sunday at the cemetery in her. in Kibbutz, Nir Oz.

Asman, who died on Thursday, was buried at 4 p.m. on Sunday in the Kiryat Shaul Cemetery in Tel Aviv.