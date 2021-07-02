Semi-Autonomous robot fighting vehicle to begin patrolling border with Gaza

A little over a month has passed since the conflict between Israel and the Hamas terror group in Gaza – a conflict largely referred to as Israel’s first war of “artificial intelligence.” The bar only getting higher though. Against the backdrop of the war and the Israeli military’s multi-year “momentum” program, the IDF’s Gaza division is deploying a first-of-its-kind semi-autonomous robot. Called the Jaguar, the six-wheeled vehicle is equipped with dozens of sensors, an automated driving system, and advanced fire capabilities which include 7.62mm machine guns. The unmanned system also has a built-in public address system that could be used to warn border infiltrators to cease and desist.

