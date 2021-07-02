Ilhan Omar derided for ‘bigoted’ comments directed at Jewish colleagues in Congress

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is being blasted by Jewish leaders after she made statements questioning her Jewish colleagues’ commitment to social justice.

In an interview on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” on Tuesday, Omar said that she had no regrets about her tweet earlier this month comparing the United States and Israel to the terrorist organizations Hamas and the Taliban—for which she was widely condemned by Jewish Democrats and the Democratic leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Tapper listed the times Omar had made statements perceived as anti-Semitic on Twitter in the past, including implying that lawmakers support Israel because of money in 2019 and in that Israel had “hypnotized the world” in 2012, and asked her whether she understands why her colleagues, especially Jewish lawmakers, find those statements anti-Semitic.

“I welcomed any time my colleagues have asked to have a conversation, to learn from them, for them to learn from me,” Omar said. “I think it’s really important for these members to realize that they haven’t been partners in—in justice. They haven’t been equally engaging in seeking justice around the world and I think I will continue to do that. It is important for me as someone who knows what it feels like to experience injustice in ways that many of my colleagues don’t. To be a voice in finding accountability, asking for mechanisms for justice for those who are maligned, oppressed, and have had injustice done to them.”