Terrorist caught after stealing rifle from female soldier

A terrorist tried to steal the rifle of a female soldier in the Jordan Valley reports the Judea and Samaria branch of Rescuers Without Borders.

הצלה ללא גבולות יו”ש: בקעת הירדן : בתחנת אוטובוס סמוך לבסיס מול נבו חיילת הותקפה במהלך נסיון חטיפת נשק החשוד נתפס ע”י קצין לאחר שברח עם הנשק,

מישהו יכול להסביר איך מחבל שחוטף נשק ותוקף חיילת צה”ל יוצא חי מארוע כזה. pic.twitter.com/w6tZrcA894 — הרצל חג’אג’ (@herzelhajaj) July 1, 2021

The terrorist was caught by an officer after fleeing the scene on foot with her gun.

Footage of the ensuing foot chase was caught by a motorist’s dash-cam. The incident took place near the Nevo outpost. Initial reports stated that the female soldier was stabbed however those reports are unconfirmed.