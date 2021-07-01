Jul 01, 2021
Terrorist caught after stealing rifle from female soldier

A terrorist tried to steal the rifle of a female soldier in the Jordan Valley reports the Judea and Samaria branch of Rescuers Without Borders.

The terrorist was caught by an officer after fleeing the scene on foot with her gun.

Footage of the ensuing foot chase was caught by a motorist’s dash-cam. The incident took place near the Nevo outpost. Initial reports stated that the female soldier was stabbed however those reports are unconfirmed.

