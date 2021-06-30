Bedouin MK uses his position of power to steal land from own brethren

MK Said al-Harumi who is a member of the Raam party and part of the Joint Arab List (screenshot)

After running a campaign in which he accused Netanyahu of neglecting the growing problem of Bedouin squatters in the Negev, an Arab coalition partner of Naftali Bennett is using his political position to steal land from his fellow Bedouins.

Bedouin MK stealing land

On Sunday, MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism party) presented an urgent plenum query that implicated MK Said al-Harumi who is a member of the Raam party and part of the Joint Arab List.

In an expose published over the weekend by investigative journalist Kalman Libeskind in Maariv news, it was reported that the Harumi family took over a large parcel of land slated for a new neighborhood in the all-Bedouin town in the Negev Shaqib al-Salam or Segev Shalom township Segev Shalom. The report alleges that the family of MK Harumi illegally seized land and the politician used his influence to block the other residents from legal recourse and the court case brought by the residents was dismissed.

The seizure of the land by the Harumi family prevents the construction of a new neighborhood that was slated to be built.

“First and foremost, MK al Harumi’s conduct harms the other residents of the town, as the planned neighborhood will not be built on the land seized by his family, “ wrote MK Rothman. “The upper echelons of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which is charged with acting in the best interests of all residents of the community, chose instead to protect the personal interests of a group of lawbreakers and at the same time to encourage others to seize property that does not belong to them by demonstrating that this behavior will not only be condoned, it may even receive official government approval.”

Bedouin squatting

It should be noted that Naftali Bennett frequently criticized former Prime Minister Netanyahu for failing to impose law and order in the Negev. Bennett became prime minister after forming a coalition with left-wing Yesh Atid and the Joint Arab List. He pledged that the Bedouin Settlements Authority would be included in Ayelet Shaked’s Interior Ministry. Contrary to what he promised his constituents, Bennett agreed as part of his coalition agreement to put Al Harumi in charge of the High Steering Committee of the Negev Arabs representing the interests of the Bedouin communities.

Regavim, a public movement dedicated to the protection of Israel’s national lands and resources, noted that this approach to land allocation harms the Bedouin as well as the state of Israel.

“For over 15 years, Regavim has been waging a campaign to end land-grabs by Bedouin clans that have blocked the development of the Negev,” Regavim’s Meir Deutsch reacted to these revelations. “For over 15 years we have stressed that the primary victims of lawlessness in the Negev are the Bedouin citizens themselves. For years we have urged the state to enforce the law as the first step toward a better future for all citizens of Israel, and as the only means of protecting Israel’s land resources in the Negev. Instead, lawlessness has now become the operational standard, and the Israeli government has become actively complicit in entrenching the law of the jungle in the Negev.”

Regavim has been monitoring Bedouin squatting on land and illegal construction for several years. The official policy of the Israeli government has been to offer compensation payments and free land to the Bedouin of the Negev which the Bedouin uniformly reject. Despite rejecting the offers, the Bedouin continue to build illegally. Regavim has documented Bedouins who invade IDF bases and steal weapons and other equipment; they assault soldiers in broad daylight on main roads and snatch their weapons.

Regavim movement revealed that the volume of illegal Bedouin construction northeast of the city of Arad has risen by about 1,200% in recent years.

In 2005, 78 illegal structures were counted in the area, and in 2010, 97 structures were documented. In the following years, the scope of illegal construction skyrocketed, with 511 buildings counted in 2015, and 961 illegal buildings on the site in 2020.

Segev Shalom was founded in 1979 as part of a government project to settle Negev Bedouins in permanent settlements. It is one of seven Bedouin townships in the Negev with approved plans and developed infrastructure.

Harumi, a Bedouin, served as the chairman of the political bureau of the southern branch of the Islamic Movement for twelve years. The northern branch of the movement was banned by the Israeli government in 2015 due to close ties with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. When the Joint Arab List signed an agreement forming a coalition headed by Naftali Bennett, Harumi abstained from voting in support.

Ironically, Harumi claimed that his motive for entering Israeli politics was the Israeli oppression of Bedouins and the government’s seizure of lands.