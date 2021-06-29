Egypt’s president pushes for Gaza humanitarian aid in first call with Bennett

Pictures of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas hang at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, on Nov. 1, 2017. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on Monday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and discussed a number of bilateral, regional, and international issues.

The Egyptian president congratulated Bennett for becoming prime minister.

Bennett thanked Sisi for his country’s important role in maintaining stability and security in the region and on the Palestinian issue. He pointed out Egypt’s efforts to find a solution to captive and missing Israelis.

Sisi emphasized the need for strengthening the ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and the need to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The leaders also agreed to set a future date to meet.

Meanwhile, the reconstruction of Gaza has stalled over the issue of returning Israelis held by Hamas and preventing funds from getting to the terrorist group.

“It’s reconstruction in exchange for progress on the missing,” a senior Israeli official told Reuters.