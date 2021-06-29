City of David: Violent riots against cops over illegal home demolitions

Several illegal Arab homes in the village of Siloam are slated for demolition.

The Israeli police, who were deployed to the area to secure the demolition orders, were violently attacked by locals after assaulting the police.

The police responded by firing tear gas canisters at the rioters.

Below is video footage of the demolition of illegally built homes:

قوات الاحتلال تهدم محلاً تجارياً في حي البستان بسلوان تعود ملكيته لعائلة الرجبي pic.twitter.com/ooOO8KemNU — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) June 29, 2021

Seventeen illegally built homes in the Al-Bustan neighborhood of Silwan are slated for demolition after their demolition orders expired. Al-Bustan is part of the same neighborhood as the ‘City of David’ just east of the Temple Mount where King David’s palace once stood.