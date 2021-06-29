MK recites morning prayers from Knesset podium

During a filibuster in the Israeli parliament on Tuesday, Knesset Member Yitchak Pindross stood up and recited the morning prayers known in Hebrew as ‘birchot hashachar.’

הבוקר במליאת הכנסת בירך ח”כ הרב יצחק פינדרוס את ברכות השחר על דוכן הכנסת…

שלא עשני גוי pic.twitter.com/E83oRIuKrS — ציון גניש Z.G (@Or9uTUMESQcdtK9) June 29, 2021

The prayer is a set of blessings that goes as follows:

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,

Who gives our hearts understanding to distinguish daytime from nighttime.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,

Who has made me a descendant of the nation of Israel.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe, Who made me a free person.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,

Who gives sight to the blind.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe, Who gives clothing to the naked.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,

Who frees those in captivity.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,

Who erects the fallen.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,

Who placed land over the waters.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe, Who provides me with all of my needs.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,

Who strengthens our strides.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,

Who provides strength to Israel.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,

Who crowns Israel with splendor.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,

Who strengthens to the tired.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,

Who takes sleep away from my eyes

and slumber from my eyelids.