Jun 29, 2021
MK recites morning prayers from Knesset podium

by | Jun 29, 2021 | News Videos

I Hashem am your God who brought you out of the land of Egypt, the house of bondage: Exodus 20:2 (The Israel BibleTM)

courtesy: screenshot

During a filibuster in the Israeli parliament on Tuesday, Knesset Member Yitchak Pindross stood up and recited the morning prayers known in Hebrew as ‘birchot hashachar.’

The prayer is a set of blessings that goes as follows:

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,
Who gives our hearts understanding to distinguish daytime from nighttime.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,
Who has made me a descendant of the nation of Israel.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe, Who made me a free person.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,
Who gives sight to the blind.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe, Who gives clothing to the naked.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,
Who frees those in captivity.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,
Who erects the fallen.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,
Who placed land over the waters.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe, Who provides me with all of my needs.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,
Who strengthens our strides.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,
Who provides strength to Israel.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,
Who crowns Israel with splendor.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,
Who strengthens to the tired.

Praised be You, Ad-nai our God, Master of the Universe,
Who takes sleep away from my eyes
and slumber from my eyelids.

