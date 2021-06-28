The man who prevented 80,000 abortions in Israel has passed away

Dr. Eliyahu Schussheim, a doctor who founded the Efrat CRIB organization in Israel died on Saturday.

Born in Argentina in 1963, Dr. Schussheim made Aliyah to Israel and lived in Jerusalem with his wife where he worked as a surgeon in two different hospitals. He also managed the field hospital in the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

In 1977, Israel passed a law legalizing abortions. Since then, Schussheim has made it his life’s mission to prevent women in Israel from having abortions.

He realized that the main reason for abortions in Israel was due to financial insecurity. And so, Schussheim’s organization would provide expecting mothers with all the necessities one may need for a baby such as cribs, diapers, and formula.

The Efrat organization boasts over 3,000 women who were talked out of getting an abortion and are now advising expecting women facing the same dilemma.