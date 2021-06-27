NYC mayoral hopeful Curtis Sliwa: “Take a bullet for a Jew”

New York City mayoral candidate (R) Curtis Sliwa addressed a group of New York Jews on Friday.

The founder of the Guardian Angels vigilante organization praised Jewish contributions to the world and acknowledged a debt of gratitude owed to them by gentiles saying: “You’ve helped the gentiles. You’ve helped the world. You’ve enlightened us. We’ve gotten so much from your Torah, your Talmud, your educators, your culture, and tradition.”

Hinting at the potential need for self-sacrifice to save Jewish lives, Sliwa, who Catholic added: “We owe you. And the way we owe you is to make sure your rights aren’t violated any longer. And if necessary, take a bullet for a Jew. Because we know what’s happened throughout the centuries.”

Sliwa also railed against historic antisemitism saying: “The scourge and the disease of antisemitism has been historic”

“The Crusaders on their way to Jerusalem practiced on killing Jews. There is a history of this and if Jews don’t stand up for themselves, nobody will stand up for you”.

Concluding with a dire warning, Sliwa added: “When a Jew does not understand their history, they are doomed to repeat it. You can say the righteous gentiles stand with us.”