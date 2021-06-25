Is America Dumping Israel for a Cozy Friendship with Iran?

The Joshua and Caleb Network explore the efforts of the Biden administration to renew the Iran deal after their election of “the Butcher” and the Christian broadcasters come up with some disturbing conclusions. Israel has a new government in place, and it’s confusing! Is the new prime minister liberal or conservative? The answer….is yes! Find out all the details on today’s program. At the same time, the United States is attempting to install an anti-Israel Consulate General in Jerusalem. And they are attempting to re-negotiate a deal with Iran, who just elected a “butcher” for their president. Can Israel stand up to all of this pressure, and do what is necessary to keep their nation safe?



