Phoenix Doctor fired for Tweeting accusation that Israel eats Palestinian children; Files wrongful termination suit

A doctor who worked in radiology at Phoenix Children’s Hospital in Arizona is no longer affiliated with the center after posting on social media that Israel was a state based on inhumanity and even cannibalism, reinventing one of the oldest anti-Semitic tropes.

“All children in the care of Phoenix Children’s receive hope, healing and the best possible health care, regardless of race, color, disability, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation or national origin. After a thorough review of the facts related to this matter, this individual is no longer providing care at Phoenix Children’s,” the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Stopantisemitism.org ackowledged the hospital for its swift action, posting on Twitter: “Thank you Phoenix Children’s for standing strongly against anti-Semitism and your quick handling of the matter!”

Her comments were not immediately seen by pro-Israel or Jewish advocates.

Once discovered, concern grew about her ability to treat Jewish children under her care. That concern was heightened when a blogger at Israellycool.com identified Wishah’s father as Jaber Wishah, who led the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine—a U.S.-designated terror group in the Gaza Strip—and who was convicted and sentenced by Israel to life in prison for attempting to kill a member of the Israel Defense Forces and planting a bomb. He was released in 1999 after serving 15 years.

Before the hospital made its announcement, Wishah had taken to social media to complain that she had been placed on leave pending an investigation because of a hashtag campaign and Instagram posts from “Zionists and Israelis who have concerns about me treating their kids differently,” and that she was being censored.

On May 26, Dr. Fidaa Wishah wrote a post saying, “We will uncover your thirst to kill our Palestinian children. … We sense your fear. The fear of your collapse. A state based on atrocity, inhumanity, racism and cannibalism never last long! Hey #israel … your end is coming sooner than you think.”

HORRIFYING- a children’s doctor at @PhxChildrens is calling for the end to the Jewish state and spreading obscene lies about Israel, including they eat other humans (cannibalism). This hate filled woman is not morally and ethically sound to be around Jewish children! pic.twitter.com/y9KN4FnNlW — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) June 21, 2021

The “blood libel” refers to a centuries-old false allegation that Jews murder Christians – especially Christian children – to use their blood for ritual purposes, such as an ingredient in the baking of Passover matzah (unleavened bread). It is also sometimes called the “ritual murder charge.” The blood libel dates back to the Middle Ages and has persisted despite Jewish denials and official repudiations by the Catholic Church and many secular authorities. Blood libels have frequently led to mob violence and pogroms, and have occasionally led to the decimation of entire Jewish communities.

The blood libel is particularly appalling in light of the fact that Jews follow the Hebrew Bible’s law to not consume any blood, which is found in the book of Leviticus. In order for an animal to be considered kosher, all its blood must have been drained and discarded.

CAIR Arizona have announced they – along with three private law firms – will be representing Dr. Fidaa Wishah in a lawsuit against the hospital claiming wrongful termination. The lawsuit claims

She was merely being critical of the Israeli government

She was taken out of context as being antisemitic

She did not call for the end of the State of Israel

It should be noted that her tweet ended with the statement: “Hey Israel…your end is coming sooner than you think.”