Israel commits to phasing out fossil fuels by 2050

The Israeli Mission to the United Nations and Israel’s Ministry of Energy held a global, virtual event on the subject of Israeli innovation in energy on Tuesday. The event took place as part of a collaboration between Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations and the United States, and Israel’s Ministry of Energy, led by Karine Elharrar.

“Energy consumption is one of the greatest sources of pollution in the world today,” Erdan said in his remarks. “With the devastating effects of climate change felt throughout the world, ensuring energy access will require a responsible and intentional devotion to our planet. This will be no easy task.

“Rising to the challenge of meeting energy needs in a sustainable way will only be possible if revolutionary science and innovative technology are a key part of our approach,” he continued. “This reality is what has driven Israel’s energy policy in recent years. The Israeli government and Israeli companies have invested greatly in developing new, sustainable energy sources.”

He highlighted the fact that Israel has made it “a national priority to meet our energy needs while at the same time reducing their impact on the environment. As a former Minister of Environmental Protection, I worked to reduce our greenhouse-gas emissions, and we have made great progress in this regard. By 2025, Israel will no longer be burning coal. Israel is also committed to completing our transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy by 2050.”

The ambassador also noted that “while extremely important, cultivating new sources of energy is not enough. In order to build a sustainable energy future, we must also re-examine the way in which we consume our energy. Innovation, technology and data play a key role in increasing energy efficiency.”

The event took place ahead of a summit on clean and achievable energy to be held at the U.N. General Assembly in September. It will be the first conference on energy at the U.N. General Assembly since 1981.