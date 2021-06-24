Arabs ignite massive tire blaze to choke out new Israeli village

The newly erected Israeli village of Evyatar in Samaria is now under attack by local Arabs looking to suffocate its residents.

In an unprecedented effort, local Arabs have been gathering massive amounts of truck tires and other plastics and igniting a massive blaze downwind from the settlement. The thick black smoke then travels in the direction of the village in an effort to suffocate its Jewish inhabitants.

But according to local Jewish activist Tzvi Sukkot, posted to his Facebook account from Evyatar saying: “Yes friends, there is real danger inside this insane smoke that is also irritating us like crazy.” He went on to say: “We established a village after decades of it not existing. We are haven’t considered leaving even for a minute. Most of the time we are very happy and are lucky they are still selling masks in the stores. You’re invited to visit!”

Making matters worse, the village is also under threat of demolition from the Israeli government as well.