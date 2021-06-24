How the Book of Zechariah reveals that evil governments must reign for Messiah to come

The idea that the Messiah will arrive at a time when the world seems to be led by evil, corrupt governments is unfathomable for many God-fearing believers.

But in a recent lecture, the rabbi of Kfar Tapuach, Rabbi Yehudah Richter, explains that evil governments and other powerful entities are actually a prerequisite for the Final Redemption. He bases his assertion on a passage in Zechariah:

I will whistle to them and gather them, For I will redeem them; They shall increase and continue increasing. ( Zechariah 10:8)

An impure, whistling bird

According to Rabbi Richter, this passage is referring to the whistling of a bird that was mentioned in the oral law explaining how in the Talmud in tractate khuli page 63 “tells us that there is an impure bird called racham but it has another name – it’s called shirakarak which means ‘whistle’.”

The reason this bird is often called the ‘whistler’ is because of that same verse in Zechariah according to the Talmud.

The rabbi ponders the reason God would choose a non-kosher, impure bird to announce the final redemption asking rhetorically: “Why has God chosen to connect our redemption to an impure bird who will notify us. Why is that why don’t we have some righteous people men or women notify us?” Backward letters Fitting in with this theme, the shrakrak in Hebrew is the same root as the word for ‘whistle.’ In Hebrew, the word ‘whistle’ is spelled שרק. This word is three letters in the opposite direction as if in English a word would be spelled ‘CBA’. The rabbi explains that the reverse order of the word ‘whistle’ reveals that the redemption will come in opposite circumstances than what is expected – hence a generation led by evil as opposed to a generation lead by good.

Abraham as an example

The rabbi then cites one of the founders of Hasidic Judaism, Noam Elimelech, who ponders why Abraham, the ‘father of Judaism’, was brought conceived by two “two impure souls” – Terah and a woman named Amtilai? Why wasn’t Abraham brought into the world through two righteous parents?”

The rabbi explains that there’s a “principle in Judaism that such a high soul like Abraham could not have been brought down to the world via righteous parents.”

Prosecuting angels

The reason he gives is that there is a type of heavenly court whereby “prosecuting angels” are constantly trying to condemn the world. He adds that since the Messiah’s arrival would render these “prosecuting angels” obsolete, they “would “never allow such a soul to come into the world because a righteous soul who will redeem the world means the end of the impure side. So therefore the evil inclination will do its best to keep this world going in its present format because he’s able to keep on going.” “Once it’s finished and the messiah comes – that’s all folks it’s all over. It’s D-Day for the evil inclination” Going back to the teachings of Noam Elimelech, Rabbi Richter summarizes saying that “in order to bring in redemption to the world, you have to bring it through impure vessels.” “This way the pro prosecuting angels will allow it to come in to be born into this world. Because they look and they see impurity, so they’re not worried that the world is going to come to an end and their job is finished. So they’ll allow it to pass through.”