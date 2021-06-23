New in Gush Etzion: Audio-Guide Stations at Heritage Sites

The Gush Etzion Tourism Division has completed the installation of four audio-guide stations at four different sites of interest in the Gush. With the press of a button visitors will be able to learn about the heritage and history of Gush Etzion.

The audio-guides were installed at the Ari Fuld Lookout HY”D near the Oz V’egaon Nature Reserve, the ancient Mikveh on the Path of the Patriarchs, at “Khirbat Hillel” in Bat Ayin, and at the lookout in Tekoa Bet, facing Nachal Tekoa and the Judean Desert.

Audio-guides already exist in Gush Etzion at the Lone Oak, the Lamed Heh Outlook, and the Boys’ Promenade and Ezra Schwartz Lookout.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman praised the initiative saying: “This is another significant step for the many tourists and visitors who can enjoy and learn about the history and heritage of Gush Etzion while visiting our sites. I thank the Ministry of Tourism and Government Tourism Division. Thank you also to the audio-guide company for their professional work and dedication, and to Benjamin Tropper from the Gush Etzion Field School for his assistance in producing the content of the audio-guides. We will continue to develop tourism experiences for the general public.”

Photos Credit – Gush Etzion Tourism Division

For more details Harel Davidovitch

Credit: Gush Etzion Tourism.

050-8331640