FL Gov DeSantis gets standing ovation for vowing to put on the ‘full armor of God’ to fight leftism

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) said on Saturday that he is ready to don the “full armor of God” to battle leftism reports Washington Examiner.

The Sunshine State’s governor made the comment during his address at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference.

DeSantis revealed that he will lead the charge in combatting “the left’s schemes.”

“It ain’t going to be easy,” he opined. “You got to be strong. You got to put on the full armor of God. You got to take a stand — take a stand against the left’s schemes. You got to stand your ground. You got to be firm. You will face flaming arrows, but take up the shield of faith and fight on.”

“So I look forward to joining with you in the battles to come,” the governor added. “I can tell you that, in the state of Florida, I’ll be holding the line. I’ll be standing my ground. I won’t back down, and I have only begun to fight.”

The popular governor emphasized his accomplishments in Florida to fight government limitations during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

He submitted that, if Florida did not resist lockdown restrictions, “many other states would not have followed, and we could still be in lockdown in this country right now.”

“So, ultimately,” DeSantis said, “Florida chose freedom over Fauci-ism.”