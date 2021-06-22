Egyptian visits Temple Mount, reveals lies he’s been fed about Israel ‘attacking’ Al-Aqsa

An Egyptian Muslim living in the United States was pleasantly surprised after visiting the Temple Mount for the first time on Tuesday.

During the visit, Hasin Abu Bachar Mansour arrived in Israel to visit the ‘Al Aqsa’ mosque posted a video revealing that contrary to Arab propaganda, the mosque isn’t endangered at all.

“I grew up on the phrase – a million shahids (dead Muslim martyrs) are marching to Jerusalem.” Mansour then pondered: “Why would you march dead rather than alive?”

“It’s simple – the same way you travel to Saudi Arabia, you take your passport, you have diplomatic relations, you have a visa, you can just arrive and enter the holy site.”

“No one prevents Muslims from praying here” he added.