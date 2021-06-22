Biblical Hittite hieroglyphics reveal secret underworld inside earth’s crust (Watch)

Ancient Hittite hieroglyphics discovered in Turkey’s Yazılıkaya Rock Temple, whose excavation started nearly 200 years ago, have now provided new insight for researchers. Researchers with updates More than 3,200 years following its construction, an international team of researchers has presented a template that places all of the 90-plus figures in a coherent context. Last week, the Switzerland-based Luwian Studies group released a video detailing how the carvings reveal the Hittite deities and their rituals as well as an ‘underworld’ that apparently exists inside the earth’s crust. The archaeological gem features 90 figures etched into the rock over 3,000 years ago.

The carvings were completely unique to anything previously seen in either Egypt or Mesopotamia. Several of the images also featured mysterious hieroglyphics. However, it was also revealed that the sanctuary was apparently among the Hittite’s most important religious sites. When the hieroglyphic script was deciphered in the 20th century, it became apparent that all of the figures carved into the bedrock reflect their deities. The sanctuary depicts a religious procession of the highest-ranked Hittite deities including a strict order of dominance. The ceremony shows the supreme deities standing at the center which is due north while all the other lower-level deities march in his direction. Virtually all of the figures coming from the left are mala. Virtually all those coming from the right are female.

Hittites in the Bible

The Hittites were a prominent nation throughout the Bible. Ephron the Hittite sold the burial plot in Hebron to Abraham. (Genesis 23); Esau married Hittite women. Rebecca hated the Hittites (Genesis 26:34). They are also listed as among the inhabitants of Canaan in Exodus 13:5; Numbers 13:29; and Joshua 11:3. King David had Uriah the Hittite killed to take his wife Batsheva (2 Samuel 11); King Solomon also married Hittites (1 Kings 10:29–11:2; 2 Chronicles 1:17). Additionally, Ezekiel degrades Israel using a metaphor of a Hittite mother (Ezekiel 16:3, 45).