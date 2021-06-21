Mysterious shutdown at Iran’s only nuclear power plant

Gholamali Rakhshanimehr, an official from the state electric energy company, said on Iranian television on Sunday that the country’s sole nuclear power plant in the city of Bushehr began an emergency shutdown procedure on Saturday.

Shutdown and blackouts

Rakhshanimehr said the shutdown procedure was estimated to last three to four days. He warned that the shutdown may lead to shortages of electricity and possible blackouts.

Iranians were requested to minimize their consumption of electricity during peak hours.

This was further confirmed by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on its website early Monday.

“Following a technical fault at Bushehr power plant, and after a one-day notice to the energy ministry, the plant was temporarily shut down and taken off the power grid,” the announcement on the website read.

This is the first time such a shutdown has been announced.

Nuclear power plant’s long and troubled history

Construction of the plant by German companies began in 1975 but was halted four years later due to the Islamic revolution in Iran. A Russian company took over the project in 1995 and in 2007, nuclear fuel began to arrive at the plant from Russia. According to its agreement with Russia, spent fuel rods are returned to Russia as a measure intended to prevent their use in a nuclear weapons program. Iran initially refused to honor this agreement but a new agreement was signed in 2005.

The plant began to supply electricity in 2011, going to full capacity one year later. Operational control of the plant was given over to the Iranian government in 2013. The site is monitored by the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In November 2014, Iran and Russia signed an agreement to build two more new nuclear reactors at the Bushehr site, with an option of six more at other sites later. Construction on these sites formally started in March 2017. The country also has a major program developing uranium enrichment, most notably at Natanz, which was concealed for many years. The uranium produced by this program has no commercial use.

In July 2020, a major explosion occurred at Natanz one day after new centrifuges went online, causing extensive damage in the building housing the centrifuges.

Aging equipment has been a problem and caused shutdowns. In March, nuclear official Mahmoud Jafari said that Bushehr was in danger of shutting down as the Iranian government was unable to procure replacement parts due to US sanctions.

The nuclear plant sits near active fault lines. Associated Press reported anonymous accounts that due to an earthquake in 2013, large cracks had opened in the walls of at least one building containing the nuclear core. The Iranian government denied these reports.