Philadelphia: Israeli food truck sent home as organizer succumbs to threats

Moshava Philly, a Philadelphia-based Israeli food truck, had their invitation revoked from a food festival in the city scheduled for Sunday following threats and complaints about its participation.

“We have some unfortunate news to share with all of you. We won’t be attending ‘The Taste of Home’ event, this Sunday, on Father’s Day,” Moshava wrote on Instagram over the weekend. “We are deeply saddened by this. The organizers of the event heard rumors of a protest happening because of us being there and decided to uninvite us from fear that the protesters would get aggressive and threaten their event.”

The festival was organized by the Eat Up the Borders organization who claims that its mission is ​”to break down our everyday barriers through shared experienced through language, food, and culture.” Eat Up says its objective is to “promote small, family, or immigrant-owned businesses within the Philadelphia area.”

The organization deleted both its Instagram and Facebook pages on Sunday amid the backlash. But Moshava, who opened only last month, shared the original post that the organization wrote when they announced their decision to disinvite the Israeli truck from the happening.

“In order to best serve our guests, we decided to remove one of our food vendors for Sunday’s event so that we could deliver an optimal experience to all,” read the statement. “This decision came from listening to the community we wish to serve and love. We do stand by our initiative to give vendors from all nationalities a platform to showcase their talents and provide an awesome experience for all.”

Moshava said that they were both upset and disappointed at Eat Up the Border’s decision.

“We were really hoping that the organizers @eatuptheborders and @sunflowerphilly would step up to the plate and defend local, small and immigrant based businesses, no matter where they are from (as per their so called ‘mission statement’),” Moshava wrote on Instagram, “but by the looks of it fear, violence, and intimidation got the best of them.”

The food truck owners hope that “in the future, you don’t succumb to such antisemitic and dividing rhetoric and keep true to your words of a safe environment for all religions and nationalities — not just all of them except Israeli and Jewish ones.”