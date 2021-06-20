Jun 20, 2021
Galilee: Police lynched in Arab village

Jun 20, 2021

Border police officers were brutally attacked in the northern village of Dir Al Yassin on Saturday.

One of the officers’ heads was opened after suffering a rock attack. Another policeman was surrounded by villagers trying to steal his rifle with one successfully stealing his loaded magazine.

After emptying two police pickup trucks, the rioters then burned both police vehicles.

The police were initially called to the scene because of a reported shooting at a wedding. Upon their arrival, the officers asked the wedding-goers to stop firing their rifles.

A melee broke out and three policemen were injured during the event and were subsequently evacuated to a local hospital.

