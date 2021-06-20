A guy nicknamed the ‘Butcher of Tehran’ is Iran’s new president

With all 28.9 million ballots tallied, Raisi got elected with a total of 17.9 million, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli announced on state TV.

Voter turnout in Friday’s four-man race was a record low of roughly 48.8%. 3.7 million ballots were invalidated and were probably either blank or protest votes.

Raisi, is known as the ‘Butcher of Tehran’ due to a long track record of human rights violations.