A guy nicknamed the ‘Butcher of Tehran’ is Iran’s new president

Ebrahim Raisi, a fundamentalist judge who is also under US sanctions for human rights abuses, was victorious in Iran’s Saturday elections following a contest marred with voter apathy over economic difficulties and political limitations reports Jpost.

With all 28.9 million ballots tallied, Raisi got elected with a total of 17.9 million, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli announced on state TV.

Voter turnout in Friday’s four-man race was a record low of roughly 48.8%. 3.7 million ballots were invalidated and were probably either blank or protest votes.

Raisi, is known as the ‘Butcher of Tehran’ due to a long track record of human rights violations.