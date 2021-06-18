Arabs observe Muslim sabbath by rioting on Temple Mount

Arabs began to riot, attacking Israeli police and IDF Border Patrol Troops with rocks on Friday morning. Israeli security forces responded with non-lethal crowd control measures including rubber bullets and tear gas. According to reports, several Arab men have been arrested.

شاهد: قوات الاحتـ ـلال تطلق النار على المصلين في المسجد الأقصى المبارك، ووقوع عدد من الإصابات pic.twitter.com/mc3mam0Hch — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 18, 2021



The Palestinians claim the Temple Mount, the holiest site to the Jews, has religious relevance to them and that their sabbath is on Friday. Nonetheless, the Palestinians have chosen to turn Friday morning on the Temple Mount into an expression of violence.



Clashes between Israeli security forces and Arabs were also reported on Friday afternoon in Beita, southeast of Biblical Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria. Palestinian media reported 47 Arab men were injured in the clashes.