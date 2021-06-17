Jerusalem March riots: Mounted police officer thrown from horse

During the highly controversial Jerusalem Day March on Tuesday, Arabs throughout the city rioted against the event.

In one instance caught on camera, the rioters managed to spook a police horse causing it to throw the mounted officer off of his back and onto the road.

Some 5,000 Israelis took part in a flag march in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening after it was postponed on May 10, Jerusalem Day, due to a security escalation.

The marchers walked down a new route agreed upon with police, beginning with the Street of the Prophets, passing through Sultan Suleiman Street and Damascus Gate, where the flag dance was held, and continuing on to Jaffa Gate and the Western Wall, according to Kan news. At Jaffa Gate, the marchers split into small groups of 50 and were placed under heavy security to avoid clashes with Arab residents, reported Ynet.